‘Spin Hostel’ wins Architecture Honoree at Haligi ng Dangal Awards 2024

A hostel based in El Nido, Palawan wins the Architecture Honoree at the Haligi ng Dangal Awards 2024 held on 14 September at the Metropolitan Theater.

Designed by Architect Edwin Uy, the Spin Hostel is a two-level structure dedicated to saving as many trees as possible. The 2,237-square meter site cut down only 3 out of 29 trees around the property.

The hostel utilizes stilts for its structure accounting to 85 percent of its entirety to enhance cross ventilation within its vicinity. It also has floor-to-ceiling jalousies at the ends of both hallways to allow the breeze to pass similarly to how it was prior to construction.