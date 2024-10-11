Smart workplace

According to industry research, the Asia Pacific Smart Office market is set for strong growth between 2024 and 2029, with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.5 percent. This area is increasingly becoming more attractive to business sectors in Asia including corporate offices, educational institutions, healthcare facilities, entertainment venues and manufacturing firms.

There is a demand for smart workspace solutions that is driven by users’ need for seamless, tech-driven management tools to enhance productivity and manage dynamic work environments effortlessly. To meet this need, Canon plans to target the growing smart office market, offering multiple workspace solutions including access control, visitor management, room and office desk booking, and secure printing control.

These solutions address multiple business challenges, including the need for enhanced security, efficient space management, and better employee engagement. Space booking is made simple, with data-driven insights helping to optimize space usage. In the workspace, secure printing ensures that only verified users have access to sensitive documents.

One unique feature is the facial and smile recognition technology, which is powered by deep learning capabilities. The technology can also be leveraged in various ways, including gamifying user feedback by rewarding positive emotions or facilitating interactive experiences in the workspace.

Other features of the smart workspace solutions include:

Access control. Authorized personnel can be granted access to restricted areas, with customizable profiles to limit entry if necessary. Data can be seamlessly integrated with HR systems for accurate time and attendance tracking.

Visitor management. To manage guest registration in a fast and secure manner, pre-registration can be done by staff in advance. Pre-registered guest will receive a QR code via SMS for easy check-in, which helps prevent overcrowding at the reception area.

Space booking. The solutions simplify online booking process for meeting rooms and hot desks. Statistical analysis reports provide valuable insights for effective space planning and crowd management.

Secure printing. Documents are only released to authorized personnel after their identity has been verified. Users also have the option to scan and securely send documents to their email accounts or document management systems.