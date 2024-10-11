SM unit donates P100M to ease classroom lack

Belle Corp., the resort destination and leisure property developer unit of SM Investments Corporation (SM Investments), recently facilitated the donation of P100 million by the Melco Resorts (Philippines) Foundation Corp. (Melco Foundation) to South Cotabato and the Department of Education office in that province.

The funds will be used for the construction of classroom buildings in 40 public schools throughout the province.

Belle Corp. initiated the donation to address the critical shortage of classrooms in the province, with 40 public schools set to benefit from the initiative.

Reports from September 2023 highlighted a dire need for an additional 608 classrooms in South Cotabato, part of the larger shortfall of 8,257 classrooms reported by the Department of Education in Region 12.

Belle Corporation president and chief executive officer Armin Antonio B. Raquel Santos said, “We at Belle, and the entire SM Group, firmly believe that education is key to lifting marginalized families out of poverty. Although South Cotabato is geographically distant from our main communities in Metro Manila and Luzon the need for classrooms and educational infrastructure in South Central Mindanao, particularly in areas inhabited by the Blaan and T’boli indigenous communities, is pressing.” “Our collaboration with the Melco Foundation to fund these 80 new classrooms — capable of accommodating up to 4,000 students — is a vital step towards addressing this gap. We believe these new facilities will greatly support the educational journey of students and contribute to the overall betterment of their families and communities,” Raquel Santos added.

2 classrooms each

The classroom buildings are being constructed in public schools located in the provincial capital of Koronadal City and key localities of South Cotabato including the municipalities of Polomolok, Tampakan and Tupi.

Each building will house two classrooms, accommodating up to 100 students in total. The new facilities are designed with accessibility in mind, featuring wheelchair ramps and lavatory facilities between the classrooms. Additionally, each room will be equipped with ceiling fans and modern concave blackboards to enhance the learning environment.