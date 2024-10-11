LIFE

SM Supermalls, Estée Lauder unite against breast cancer

SM Supermalls President Steven Tan and Estée Lauder Companies Country General Manager Sharyn Wong. | Photo courtesy of SM Supermalls.
SM Supermalls President Steven Tan and Estée Lauder Companies Country General Manager Sharyn Wong. | Photo courtesy of SM Supermalls.
Published on

SM Supermalls and the Estée Lauder Companies (ELC) have partnered to raise awareness and support those affected by breast cancer.

The partnership kicked off on 3 October at SM Aura’s Upper Ground Atrium with a press event themed “Beautifully United to Help End Breast Cancer” and the event brought together advocates, medical experts, and community members to learn about breast cancer and how to support the cause.

Photo courtesy of SM Supermalls.
Photo courtesy of SM Supermalls. TREX Photography

“At SM Supermalls, we recognize our responsibility to support and empower women and women’s health,” said SM Supermalls president Steven Tan.

“As a society, we must work together to enhance breast cancer awareness and response,” he added.

The partnership aims to promote a supportive community, advocate for better access to healthcare, and empower individuals with knowledge to combat breast cancer.

Photo courtesy of SM Supermalls.
Photo courtesy of SM Supermalls.
SM
SM Supermalls
Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Estee Lauder

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph