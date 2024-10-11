SM Supermalls, Estée Lauder unite against breast cancer

SM Supermalls and the Estée Lauder Companies (ELC) have partnered to raise awareness and support those affected by breast cancer.
The partnership kicked off on 3 October at SM Aura’s Upper Ground Atrium with a press event themed “Beautifully United to Help End Breast Cancer” and the event brought together advocates, medical experts, and community members to learn about breast cancer and how to support the cause.
“At SM Supermalls, we recognize our responsibility to support and empower women and women’s health,” said SM Supermalls president Steven Tan.
“As a society, we must work together to enhance breast cancer awareness and response,” he added.
The partnership aims to promote a supportive community, advocate for better access to healthcare, and empower individuals with knowledge to combat breast cancer.