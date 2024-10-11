SM Prime champions disaster risk resilience

Leading Philippine property developer SM Prime Holdings, Inc. (SM Prime) is reaffirming its commitment to disaster risk resilience as an active participant in two prominent networks: ARISE Philippines and the National Resilience Council (NRC).

These networks will be showcased at the upcoming Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction (APMCDRR), themed “Surge to 2030: Enhancing Ambition in Asia-Pacific to Accelerate Disaster Risk Reduction.”

SM Prime chairperson Hans Sy, the first private sector awardee of the Philippine Resilience Awards’ “Dangal ng Pilipino sa Pag-agapay sa Ligtas na Sambanayan” by the Office of Civil Defense, has been a champion of disaster resilience.

His invitation to the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR) Private Sector Advisory Board led to his election as the first Filipino member of the UNDRR ARISE Private Sector Alliance for Disaster Risk Reduction's global network.

“SM Prime places crucial importance on risk-informed investments. It allows us to serve communities better, to increase our value, to be an asset to the government, and to of course continue our business successfully,” said Sy at the 2019 UN Global Platform.

SM Prime’s commitment to disaster resilience is evident in its malls, such as SM City Marikina, which is built on concrete stilts, SM Mall of Asia, which has a higher seawall and wick drains, and 25 malls with rainwater catchment basins.