SM celebrates 'Super Citizens' during Elderly Filipino Week

SM Cares, in partnership with the National Commission of Senior Citizens (NCSC) and the SM Super Grannies Club, held a series of activities to celebrate Elderly Filipino Week 2024.
The event took place on 1 October 1 at the Mall of Asia Music Hall and featured fun, engaging, and meaningful activities honoring the senior citizen community.
The celebration aimed to recognize the contributions of older adults and promote their well-being.
During the morning activity, the attendees were treated to numerous interactive sessions, wellness programs, and exciting surprises tailored specifically for senior citizens, celebrating their invaluable contributions, fostering a sense of inclusion, and providing opportunities for them to enjoy and connect with others.
Among the highlights of the morning event were a mass at the Shrine of Jesus the Way, the Truth, and the Life, the Walk for Life parade, and a Zumba session. The Filipino balladeer and 70’s Jukebox King Darius Razon also serenaded the attendees with his mesmerizing voice.
Another event aimed to support our Super Citizens was held at the SM North EDSA Skydome co-organized with Federation of Senior Citizens Association of the Philippines (FSCAP).
The Talakayan Forum, which brought together senior citizens, local government representatives, and various stakeholders to address pressing concerns and share insights about senior welfare, inclusivity, and the role of the elderly in nation-building.
Designed as an open forum for important discussions that directly impact the senior citizen community, the Talakayan Forum aims to facilitate meaningful exchange, empower the elderly through dialogue, and ensure their voices are heard in community and national development.
It also highlighted the invaluable contributions of the elderly to community development and nation-building, while strengthening partnerships between local government units, senior citizen organizations, and the private sector in support of senior welfare.
These activities align with SM Cares' mission to promote inclusivity and provide platforms for important societal conversations, furthering its support for senior citizens as part of its Program on Persons with Disabilities, which promotes a barrier-free and disability inclusive environment for PWDs its malls.
SM Cares is the corporate social responsibility arm of SM Supermalls, supporting initiatives focused on communities and the environment. Its advocacies include Programs for the Environment, Persons with Disabilities, Women & Breastfeeding Mothers, Children & Youth, Senior Citizens, and the SM Bike-friendly initiative.
To learn more about these programs, visit www.smsupermalls.com/smcares.