Sisters Nicole, Stephanie love golf, and it’s loving them back

Among the triumphant bunch of junior golfers who went home with honors in the recent Singapore Junior Masters, siblings Nicole and Stephanie Gaisano Gan appeared to have enjoyed it the most.

Well, for one they went home with titles.

“It was fun,” said the 13-year-old Nicole who ruled Girls’ Division C.

“It was also very tiring because we have to walk. And we finished late, around 7:30 p.m. it was very dark I couldn’t really see. I missed a putt on the 17th because I couldn’t see where I was aiming.”

In spite of that, she breathed down the neck of the leaders going into the final round before pouncing in the last 18.

All through the guidance of her coach, LPGA Tour two-time winner Jennifer Rosales who was on the bag that tournament.

“It was really a big deal for me (having Rosales as caddie),” Nicole said.

She added that some of Rosales’ best advice was “where to land the ball and what to think when you’re like, already under pressure, and how to handle it when I’m scoring good.”

Stephanie, who just like her sister studies at Immaculate Conception Academy, nailed the tournament’s Super Junior Division title along with Brie Macasaet.

“When I’m playing bad, I go to the next hole. When I’m playing good, I keep going,” said the seven-year-old Stephanie who had already competed twice in the IMG Junior Worlds.

With full support from their parents, Oliver and Han, Nicole and Stephanie are set to compete in a few international competitions before the year ends, including those in Malaysia and Thailand.

Together, they help power ICA in the ongoing Junior Golf Foundation of the Philippine Interschool.

And form part of the country’s growing pool of talents all preparing to become the next big hope in golf.