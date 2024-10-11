SC acquiring voice-to-text transcribers

The Supreme Court is seeking to modernize the judiciary by acquiring voice-to-text transcription software to replace the burdensome manual transcription of trial proceedings.

The initiative is part of the SC Strategic Plan for Judicial Innovations (SPJI) 2022-2027, which includes efforts to improve access to justice and promote gender parity.

Associate Justice Maria Filomena D. Singh outlined the judiciary’s ongoing modernization efforts, such as the rollout of the eCourt System Version 2.0 and the development of an online learning platform for the Philippine judiciary.

Among the initiatives she cited were the adoption of Gender-Fair Language Guidelines, the creation of a Manual for Women in Conflict with the Law and the establishment of Anti-Online Sexual Abuse and Exploitation of Children (Anti-OSAEC) Justice Zones.

Singh acknowledged the crucial role of first-level court judges in delivering justice, describing them as the “frontliners” of the judiciary.

She made the remarks during the opening ceremony of the 24th Metropolitan and City Judges Association of the Philippines Inc. (MetCJAP) annual convention, held recently in Davao City.

In her keynote speech, Singh praised the MetCJAP for its contributions to the judicial system, particularly in fostering public trust in the judiciary.

Justice Singh thanked the judges for their dedication and urged them to embrace new technologies and approaches to enhance public service and uphold the rule of law.