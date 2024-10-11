Savor 30 years of culinary artistry with an unforgettable Omakase experience

Nobu Restaurant’s Manila branch is one of 57 locations worldwide celebrating the brand’s 30th anniversary. This milestone honors Chef Nobu Matsuhisa’s innovative approach to Japanese cuisine, incorporating Peruvian ingredients.S
The anniversary menu features both new creations and iconic dishes, reflecting Chef Nobu’s journey from the restaurant’s early days to its future vision. Nobu presents a five-course dinner omakase menu that is offered worldwide until 13 October. The limited-time tasting menu costs P8,871.43 per person and begins with a four-way starter: Toro Tartar, Salmon Tataki in Karashi Su Miso, White Fish Tiradito and Yellowtail Jalapeño. Next, diners enjoy a selection of sushi, including Tuna Nigiri, White Fish with Maldon salt and lemon juice, Scallops with dry miso and Nori Taco with Caviar. The experience continues with Black Cod Butter Lettuce and Crab Amazu Ponzu, followed by Japanese Beef Anticucho with hijiki seaweed, grilled tomato and oshinko. The meal ends with mini desserts like strawberry cheesecake, milk chocolate and sesame cream and mochido.
For pre-dinner cocktails or casual gatherings, Nobu Manila offers Anniversary Bar Bites during this period. Menu includes Spicy Miso Chips (P550), Nobu Nori Tacos (P3,100), Lobster Ceviche Butter Lettuce (P1,250), Seafood Harumaki Caviar (P1,200), Crispy Rice Spicy Tuna (P760), Wagyu Dumplings (P1,000), Chilean Sea Bass Umami Butter Lettuce (P1,000) and Tuna Asparagus Cut Roll (P430). Guests can relax at the Nobu bar, cabanas, or main dining area while enjoying these bites with the featured anniversary cocktail, Matsuhisa Martini (P560), or their favorite drink.
Enhancing the Nobu anniversary experience and lively atmosphere at Nobu Manila, DJ tracks are featured from Thursday to Saturday, 7 to 10 p.m., as part of the “Sounds of the City” music entertainment, attracting music lovers to the resort.
Visit www.cityofdreamsmanila.com.