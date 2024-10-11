Savor 30 years of culinary artistry with an unforgettable Omakase experience

For pre-dinner cocktails or casual gatherings, Nobu Manila offers Anniversary Bar Bites during this period. Menu includes Spicy Miso Chips (P550), Nobu Nori Tacos (P3,100), Lobster Ceviche Butter Lettuce (P1,250), Seafood Harumaki Caviar (P1,200), Crispy Rice Spicy Tuna (P760), Wagyu Dumplings (P1,000), Chilean Sea Bass Umami Butter Lettuce (P1,000) and Tuna Asparagus Cut Roll (P430). Guests can relax at the Nobu bar, cabanas, or main dining area while enjoying these bites with the featured anniversary cocktail, Matsuhisa Martini (P560), or their favorite drink.

Enhancing the Nobu anniversary experience and lively atmosphere at Nobu Manila, DJ tracks are featured from Thursday to Saturday, 7 to 10 p.m., as part of the “Sounds of the City” music entertainment, attracting music lovers to the resort.

Visit www.cityofdreamsmanila.com.