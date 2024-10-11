Redefining tradition and innovation for the home

With each passing day becoming more fast-paced than ever before, balancing career, chores, and other personal endeavors has become more complicated. Toshiba took this as a challenge to break the boundaries of convention and develop enhanced functionality, enabling its consumers to experience true comfort and convenience all while having enough time for other things that also matter to them.
The global home solutions leader recently unveiled its newest artisanal home appliance product line at the launch of its “Beyond Details” initiative.
The latest product line-up breaks traditional design boundaries, delivering features that go beyond expectations and setting new industry standards. These products are the new and upcoming refrigerator, laundry, and cooking home appliances in Morandi, Silver and Black design. More than the sleek aesthetics, these are expertly engineered with uncompromising attention to detail, precision, and craftsmanship — qualities that Toshiba products are well-known for.
At the forefront of its campaign are its newest regional and local brand ambassadors who are known for their exceptional achievements, dedication to their respective crafts, and commitment to serve for a higher purpose. They also perfectly exemplify the “Takumi Spirit” coming from the Japanese concept of Takumi meaning “master craftsman,” a title given to individuals who have developed their skills with experience, judgment, and expertise.
For its regional brand ambassador, Toshiba introduced no other than Takashi Sorimachi, highly-acclaimed Japanese actor and singer. He is well-known for his role as Eikichi Onizuka in the 1998 adaptation of the popular manga, “Great Teacher Onizuka”.
Locally, it announced Amina Aranaz-Alunan as the Takumi Master of Design, Stephanie Kienle Gonzalez as the Takumi Master of Home and Interior Design, and chef JP Anglo as the Takumi Master of Food and Culinary. All three will represent the brand in its endeavors toward bringing Japanese quality perfection to every Filipino home.
Aranaz-Alunan is known as a visionary in the world of fashion and luxury handmade accessories with her fashion accessories label that celebrates living in leisure. Stephanie Kienle Gonzalez, on the other hand, is a trailblazer in the world of furniture design as the owner of a homegrown furniture and lifestyle brand that champions Filipino craftsmanship. Finally, chef JP Anglo is literally known as a Master chef and a culinary artisan who has put Filipino cuisine on the international gastronomic scene.
“The Takumi Spirit is a cherished manufacturing philosophy that reflects an uncompromising resistance to mediocrity and a true commitment to excellence — which is what Toshiba is all about. As it continues to break the boundaries of convention and develop enhanced functionality, we are thrilled to finally launch here in the Philippines our new ambassadors and product line-up that go beyond details and innovation, maintaining the brand’s pursuit of perfection,” Anna Marie Alejandro, General Manager of Concepcion Midea Incorporated Philippines.
Distributed by CMIP, Toshiba Lifestyle products are backed up with Concepcion’s values of passion, compassion and excellence. With Concepcion’s notable after-sales service expertise and Toshiba’s remarkable innovation and Japanese craftsmanship, its extensive range of products provide everyday perfection to one home at a time.