Redefining tradition and innovation for the home

With each passing day becoming more fast-paced than ever before, balancing career, chores, and other personal endeavors has become more complicated. Toshiba took this as a challenge to break the boundaries of convention and develop enhanced functionality, enabling its consumers to experience true comfort and convenience all while having enough time for other things that also matter to them.

The global home solutions leader recently unveiled its newest artisanal home appliance product line at the launch of its “Beyond Details” initiative.

The latest product line-up breaks traditional design boundaries, delivering features that go beyond expectations and setting new industry standards. These products are the new and upcoming refrigerator, laundry, and cooking home appliances in Morandi, Silver and Black design. More than the sleek aesthetics, these are expertly engineered with uncompromising attention to detail, precision, and craftsmanship — qualities that Toshiba products are well-known for.

At the forefront of its campaign are its newest regional and local brand ambassadors who are known for their exceptional achievements, dedication to their respective crafts, and commitment to serve for a higher purpose. They also perfectly exemplify the “Takumi Spirit” coming from the Japanese concept of Takumi meaning “master craftsman,” a title given to individuals who have developed their skills with experience, judgment, and expertise.