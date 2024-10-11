DigiPlus Interactive has been improving water safety for 15,000 inhabitants in Dumanjug, Cebu.

Through its subsidiary Bingo Plus Foundation, it is helping the local population by addressing the serious public health issues caused by insufficient access to clean water.

Diarrhea remains the third-leading cause of death for Filipino children, primarily due to contaminated water.

BingoPlus Foundation provided 138 advanced water filters, 11 rainwater collecting tanks, and extensive training on water purity through its ongoing cooperation with Waves4Water.

These efforts, which will ensure access to safer, cleaner water and significantly reduce the risk of water-borne illnesses, will benefit residents in 11 barangays right away.

The urgent need of sustainable access to clean water in Cebu is addressed by Project Clean.

The availability of MVP filters — which can purify up to 3 million liters of water without the need for energy and are made for long-term use — represents a critical step toward sustainable water solutions, as the National Water Resource Board lists Cebu as one of the most water-stressed locations.

Angela Camins-Wieneke, executive director of the BingoPlus Foundation: “Project Clean exemplifies our dedication to transforming lives through sustainable and impactful healthcare solutions. By equipping communities with the tools and knowledge they need, we safeguard their health and improve their quality of life.”

Pilar Fernandez, nurse and sanitation inspector at the Dumanjug Rural Health Unit, highlighted the local impact: “We frequently see cases of children suffering from diarrhea and amoebiasis due to unsafe water. The water in our rivers may look clear but is often contaminated. Project Clean will greatly enhance the safety of our water sources, protecting our community’s health.”

Project Clean is part of a larger P15-million donation from BingoPlus during the Cebu Carnival, which also includes substantial aid in the wake of typhoon “Carina,” apart from various projects dedicated in Cebu.

The BingoPlus Foundation is making a lasting impact through innovative and responsible corporate social responsibility initiatives.

With a focus on accessible healthcare and community support, the foundation has increased its outreach budget to over P100 million, underscoring its dedication to social welfare and sustainable development.