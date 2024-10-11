Phl remains supportive of Korean Peninsula denuclearization

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Friday reaffirmed the Philippines’ commitment to peace and stability in the Korean Peninsula.

Speaking at the 19th East Asia Summit, Marcos condemned North Korea’s recent launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile, which he said undermines regional peace and security.

He urged the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) to comply with all relevant United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions and called for the complete, verifiable, and irreversible denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

Marcos commended the Republic of Korea (South Korea) for its efforts to promote peace and stability in the region.

In 1992, North and South Korea signed the Joint Declaration of the Denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, agreeing to refrain from developing or acquiring nuclear weapons and to limit their use of nuclear energy to peaceful purposes.

Marcos cited the “Audacious Initiative” and the “15 August Unification Doctrine” as important efforts to advance peace in the Korean Peninsula.