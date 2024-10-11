Phl remains supportive of ASEAN goals

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Friday assured the United States of the Philippines’ continued support for initiatives advancing common interests in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Speaking at the 12th ASEAN-US Summit, Marcos recognized the significant contributions of the US to ASEAN goals.

“Please be assured of the Philippines’ continued support for projects advancing our common interest in the collective peace, stability, and prosperity of our region,” said the President, citing the “reliable and active presence” of the US in the ASEAN region as a force for peace and security.

He added that ASEAN member states “equally value the consistent support” of the US for ASEAN Centrality.

“We welcome initiatives by the US to provide a platform and opportunities to exchange views on a diverse range of issues, including topics on emerging technologies, energy transition and climate change, and maritime security, including through the Institute for Rising Leaders (IRL) Fellowship,” Marcos said.

The President also called for continued implementation of the ASEAN-US Strategic Partnership (2021-2025) Plan of Action and its Annex, covering all ASEAN Community Pillars.

“We wish to congratulate our officials for the virtually complete implementation of that Plan,” said Marcos.

Marcos expressed the Philippines’ support for the adoption of the 2024-2025 ASEAN-US Trade and Investment Framework Arrangement and Expanded Economic Engagement Initiatives Work Plan and the adoption of the ASEAN-US Summit Leaders’ Statement on Promoting Safe, Secure and Trustworthy Artificial Intelligence.