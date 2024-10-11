Phl, Japan partner on rice reserves

The extension of the MOC was signed by Japan’s Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) Director HIRANO Kenichi and National Food Authority (NFA) Administrator Larry Lacson. APTERR General Manager Choomjet Karnjanakesorn also witnessed the event.

After the signing ceremony, the program’s stakeholders exchanged opinions and visited the NFA-owned Warehouse.

They expressed their expectation that the stockpiled rice from Japan will be delivered in a timely manner to the region in need of assistance based on the extended memorandum.

Japan is an important contributor to APTERR. Underscoring the importance of its relationship with the Philippines, Japan has always been ready to lend a helping hand during trying times, including disasters and natural calamities.

Recently, several hundred tons of stockpiled rice from Japan under APTERR were distributed to thousands of Filipino victims affected by disasters such as Typhoon Odette in 2022, and the Mt. Mayon eruption in 2023.

Last year, Japan also donated 20 metric tons of rice to an elementary school in Pateros City, aiming to contribute to the nutritional well-being of the students and empower them to pursue their education with improved health.