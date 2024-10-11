PBBM sympathizes with US residents affected by Hurricane Milton

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. offered his condolences to the United States following the devastation caused by Hurricane Milton.

Speaking at the 12th ASEAN-US Summit in Laos, Marcos expressed empathy for those affected by the natural disaster.

The Philippines, which has experienced its fair share of natural disasters, understands the devastating impacts of such events. Marcos extended his sympathies to the victims and affected communities in Florida.

Washington authorities reported that Hurricane Milton caused significant damage in several areas of Florida, including Sarasota, Fort Myers, St. Petersburg, St. Lucie, and other cities on the Gulf coast. The storm surge death toll reached 8, and millions of residents remain without power.

The Philippine Embassy in Washington confirmed that there were no reported injuries among Filipinos in the affected areas.