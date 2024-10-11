PBBM backs ASEAN-India trade agreement review

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has called for a review of the ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement (AITIGA) to make it more user-friendly and supportive of businesses, especially micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

In his speech at the 21st ASEAN-India Summit, Marcos stressed the importance of streamlining trade restrictions to facilitate economic growth and cooperation between the two regions.

He expressed optimism about the potential benefits of a modernized AITIGA and urged India to continue supporting its agreed provisions.

Beyond trade, Marcos also highlighted the importance of collaboration in other areas, including digital transformation, technical and vocational education and training (TVET), traditional and complementary medicine, and tourism.

He also invited India to share its expertise in various fields, such as pharmaceutical production, cancer research and affordable healthcare and expressed confidence in the growing partnership between ASEAN and India and the positive impact it will have on both regions.