Pasig mayoralty bet eyes peace covenant

Pasig mayoral candidate Cezarah Discaya on Friday challenged incumbent Mayor Vico Sotto to sign a peace covenant aimed at ensuring a peaceful, orderly and honest election in the city.

In an open letter to Sotto, Discaya proposed the peace covenant to promote a higher level of conduct during the election campaign and ensure that Pasigueños can make informed decisions.

“I propose a peace covenant or agreement for the peaceful conduct of the local elections, from the campaign period to election day, to prevent confusion among Pasigueños and avoid mudslinging among our leaders and supporters in the coming days,” Discaya said.