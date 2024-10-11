Partnership spurs learning

Israel in the Philippines turned over another learning resource center to an elementary school in Quezon City as part of its ongoing support for the Department of Education’s Brigada Eskwela.

The library at Malaya Elementary School is fully furnished with instructional resources and features intended to improve students’ educational experiences.

It has rubber matting, shelves, bean bags, tables, board games, air-conditioning unit and a television.

By abandoning the conventional classroom design, the embassy seeks to spur learning through more adaptable and creative teaching strategies.

In the inauguration ceremony, Israel Ambassador Ilan Fluss shared to the students the story of David and Goliath, in both English and Filipino.

Brigada Eskwela is a program dedicated to improving school facilities across the Philippines.

Quezon City, a twin city of Israel’s Rishon Lezion, is named after former President Manuel Quezon, who played a pivotal role in saving Jews from Nazi persecution in 1938.

The historical connection strengthens the enduring ties between Israel and the Philippines.

Ahead of the new school year, the embassy helped refurbish and paint the learning center, aligning with the Brigada Eskwela initiative.

The center is named after Ofakim, an Israeli city tragically affected by a Hamas terrorist attack in October 2023.

Fluss: “Ofakim means ‘horizon’ in Hebrew. The horizon represents where the earth and sky meet, symbolizing endless possibilities. This is what education provides — an opportunity to broaden one’s horizon. We’ve created a fun, safe, and comfortable reading and learning area, which is exactly what the children need.”

“Even in times of war, Israel remains committed to fostering collaboration and nurturing friendly partnerships with the Philippines, especially in education, which is crucial for the future. Investing in education is investing in the future.”

The embassy had opened two similar facilities this year: The Be’eri Learning Resource Center in San Juan City and the Jerusalem Learning Resource Center at Bagong Tanyag Elementary School in Taguig City.

Israel’s commitment to fostering stronger educational relations with the Philippines is highlighted by these openings, which coincide with Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, a time of reflection and rebirth.

The Israeli Embassy has been actively involved with Brigada Eskwela since 2005, dedicated to education and forming enduring relationships with the Filipino people.

The common principles of the two countries are reflected in this project, especially when it comes to community development and education.