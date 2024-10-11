P250K weed vape smuggling attempt up in smoke — BOC

The Bureau of Customs (BOC) reported that its Port of Clark personnel intercepted a shipment from the United States containing cannabis-infused vapes valued at P250,116.

The shipment was declared as "Label Marker Machines," but the X-ray Inspection Project flagged it for further examination. A K-9 unit later detected the presence of illegal drugs. Upon conducting a physical inspection, customs examiners discovered a total of 100 pieces of cannabis-infused disposable vapes from various brands.

The presence of cannabis was confirmed using the Customs Rigaku Spectrometer Reader. Following laboratory testing, the samples were turned over to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), which confirmed the substances as marijuana, a dangerous drug classified under R.A. No. 9165, as amended.

The inspection was conducted in coordination with the PDEA, Philippine National Police Aviation Security Group (PNP-AVSEG), Department of Justice (DOJ), National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Pampanga District Office, and barangay authorities of Dau.

A Warrant of Seizure and Detention was issued against the shipment for violating Sections 118(g), 119(d), and 1113 paragraphs f, i, and l (3 and 4) of R.A. No. 10863, also known as the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA), in relation to R.A. No. 9165.

BOC-Clark District Collector Erastus Sandino B. Austria reiterated the port's commitment to combating illegal commodities, emphasizing enhanced collaboration with other authorities. This effort aligns with BOC Commissioner Bienvenido Y. Rubio's support for President Marcos' directive to intensify the fight against illegal drugs.

"Safeguarding the health of the public, particularly the youth, is one of our top priorities," Commissioner Rubio stated, acknowledging the increasing use of vape products by young people.