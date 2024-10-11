Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Japanese atomic bomb survivors' group amid nuclear weapon concerns

The 2024 Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to Nihon Hidankyo, a Japanese grassroots movement of atomic bomb survivors, also known as Hibakusha. The group, founded in 1956, has been tirelessly advocating for a nuclear-free world, using powerful witness testimonies to emphasize the catastrophic effects of nuclear weapons.

Jorgen Watne Frydnes, chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, expressed alarm at the mounting pressure on the international nuclear taboo, which was established after the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945. He emphasized that the award serves as a wake-up call to the world, particularly to nuclear-armed states, warning that "a nuclear war could destroy our civilization."

In an emotional address, Nihon Hidankyo’s co-chair, Toshiyuki Mimaki, reflected on the group’s unexpected recognition. "Never did I dream this could happen," he said, with tears in his eyes, during a press conference in Tokyo. Mimaki further highlighted the dangers of nuclear weapons, stating that their use by countries like Russia or Israel could have irreversible consequences. He called on politicians to understand the destructive potential of these weapons.

The Nobel committee's decision comes at a time of rising geopolitical tensions, with countries such as Russia, North Korea, and Israel brandishing their nuclear capabilities. Despite this alarming trend, no leader from the nine nuclear-armed states—Russia, the US, China, France, the UK, India, Pakistan, North Korea, and Israel—had publicly reacted to the prize at the time of the announcement.

The committee also noted the importance of continuing efforts to dismantle Cold War-era nuclear arsenals and reduce the number of operational warheads worldwide. Currently, there are over 12,000 nuclear warheads globally, with many nuclear powers modernizing their arsenals amid rising global tensions.