No workers displaced amid NAIA privatization—MIAA

There were no employees displaced following the abolition of over 800 permanent positions amid the recent privatization of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) General Manager Eric Ines assured on Thursday that while a total of 844 plantilla positions were abolished as part of the agency's transition to a regulatory role for NAIA, no workers were adversely affected.

Ines also clarified that fewer than 500 of these positions were filled.

“Definitely no displacement,” he said, noting that previous plantilla employees were transferred to the New NAIA Infrastructure Corp. (NNIC), led by San Miguel Corp. (SMC).

Employees transferred to NNIC will receive Separation Incentive Pay to ensure fair compensation following their departure from MIAA.

According to Ines, the transition aligns with the concession agreement between the government and the new private operator of NAIA.

Meanwhile, Ines said that MIAA’s proposed new organizational structure, aimed at enhancing its regulatory role for NAIA, has been submitted to the Governance Commission for Government-Owned and Controlled Corporations for approval.

Once approved, the new structure is expected to streamline operations and ramp up the agency’s capacity to effectively monitor the progress and development of NAIA.

Jacking up VIP fees

In a separate development, NNIC confirmed the implementation of a new protocol for handling courtesies and accommodations for Very Important Persons (VIPs), Important Persons (IPs), and passengers requesting VIP treatment.

The protocol, effective immediately, has resulted in a dramatic increase in VIP fees—rising from P800 to P8,000, marking a 900 percent increase—to curb misuse.

Previously, VIP privileges allowed passengers to bypass regular procedures, creating security vulnerabilities and operational inefficiencies.

“Our ultimate goal is to create a seamless and efficient airport experience where the need for VIP treatment, beyond what is necessary for dignitaries and those with critical functions, becomes unnecessary.

We want every traveler to enjoy an effortless journey through NAIA, regardless of their status,” NNIC said on Thursday.

NNIC stressed that the new protocol is designed to enhance security, optimize logistics, and minimize disruptions for all airport users, aligning NAIA with international standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organization.

The NNIC, which includes San Miguel Holdings Corp., RMM Asian Logistics Inc., RLW Aviation Development Inc., and Incheon International Airport Corp., officially took over NAIA operations on 14 September.