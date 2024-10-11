No workers displaced after privatization—MIAA

There were no employees displaced following the abolition of over 800 permanent positions amid the recent privatization of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

MIAA general manager Eric Ines assured on Thursday that while a total of 844 plantilla positions were abolished as part of the agency’s transition to a regulatory role for NAIA, no workers were adversely affected.

Ines also clarified that fewer than 500 of these positions were filled.

Affected employees transferred to NNIC

“Definitely no displacement,” he stated, noting that the affected employees were transferred to the New NAIA Infrastructure Corp. (NNIC), led by San Miguel Corp. (SMC).

He added the transition aligns with the concession agreement between the government and the private operator.

Employees transferred to NNIC, on the other hand, will receive Separation Incentive Pay to ensure fair compensation following their departure from MIAA.

Ines also mentioned that MIAA’s proposed new organizational structure, aimed at enhancing its regulatory role for NAIA, has been submitted to the Governance Commission for Government-Owned and Controlled Corporations for approval.

Once approved, the new structure is expected to streamline operations and ramp up the agency’s capacity to effectively monitor the progress and development of NAIA.