New veterinary quality assurance group formed

Chemist Pinky Tobiano announced the recent induction of officers for the newly formed Association of Veterinary and Agri-Quality Assurance Laboratories of the Philippines, Inc. (AVAQAL)

It was previously known as ABAIL (Association of BAI-registered Laboratories), a testing facility founded 16 years ago by Dr. Edna Zenaida Villacorte. ABAIL aimed to ensure the quality of veterinary medicines. “Back then, the Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI) regulated all veterinary drugs,” Pinky explained.

She added: “Now, there’s a transition with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). It’s a significant change for veterinary and feed quality assurance laboratories. With this association, we can assist those who produce local veterinary medicines for pigs, chickens, dogs and animal feeds.

“It’s a guide for monitoring quality control laboratories, including standards and compliance. We all work towards harmonization. We share ideas on testing and foster a spirit of camaraderie. It’s the voice of all those who raise hogs, the veterinarians and those who make medicines for the animals. As a group, we’re stronger than individuals standing alone.”

Guest speakers for the event included Samuel Zacate, FDA director general; Department of Agriculture Undersecretary Deogracias Victor “DV” Savellano; and assistant secretary Dante Palabrica.

“From AVAIL, we are now the Association of Veterinary and Agri-Quality Assurance of the Philippines or AVAQAL that is here to help veterinary experts,” said Pinky.

The association aims to be the leading bridge between veterinary and agriculture quality assurance laboratories and government agencies in the Philippines, with a commitment to ensuring regulatory compliance and excellence in quality control standards

BAI and FDA have a list of the fake medicines for animals.

“Our association has quality control practices, so we monitor the fake medicines. What is important is that the medicines or feeds that people buy for the animals are registered with BAI and FDA,” Pinky said.

Pinky emphasized the transition that happened recently. “Before, we registered with the BAI, but now, it’s with the FDA,” she emphasized. “We are asking them to help us and guide us through the change. We hold individual offices, so we scheduled to meet once a month. This is our very first forum.”

A chemist by profession for 37 years, Pinky, who is also known for her tablescaping ventures and philanthropic journey, is the leader of AVAQAL with a lot of other chemists and companies.