Motorist faces DL revocation for BGC drunk driving viral vid

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) announced that it has summoned a motorist involved in a viral video showing reckless driving while allegedly under the influence of alcohol at Bonifacio Global City (BGC).

LTO Chief Assistant Secretary Atty. Vigor D. Mendoza II expressed his frustration after viewing the video, which showed the driver and at least one of his companions seemingly proud of their traffic violations.

“Isa itong iresponsableng gawain na naglalagay sa alanganin ng buhay ng mga road users. Mabuti na lamang at hindi ito nagdulot sa isang aksidente,” Mendoza said in a statement from LTO.

He emphasized that such behavior on the road would not be tolerated, saying, “Hindi natin palalampasin ang mga ganitong asal sa kalsada. Kaya tayo ay nag-issue ng Show Cause Order laban sa may-ari ng sasakyan at driver nito.”

The Show Cause Order (SCO), signed by LTO-Intelligence and Investigation Division head Renante Melitante, requires the registered owner and driver of the vehicle, a resident of Sta. Mesa, Manila, to appear before the LTO Central Office on 15 October 2024.

The SCO also mandates the driver to submit a written explanation as to why he should not be held liable for offenses such as Reckless Driving (Sec. 48 of R.A. 4136), Driving While Under the Influence of Liquor or Narcotic Drugs (Sec. 53 of R.A. 4136), and being an Improper Person to Operate a Motor Vehicle (Sec. 27(a) of R.A. 4136). The maximum penalty for these violations could result in the revocation of the driver’s license.

The investigation follows the viral video posted by a user named "Hombre Estu." The incident reportedly took place on 23 September, 2024 along 7th Avenue at Bonifacio High Street, where the driver was seen recklessly driving in the wrong direction on a one-way street and performing unsafe swerving maneuvers.

The SCO warns that failure to appear and submit the required explanation will be considered a waiver of the driver’s right to be heard, and the case will be decided based on available evidence. In the meantime, the driver’s license and vehicle have been placed under alarm pending the investigation.