More NPA members surrender in Northern Samar

(FILE PHOTO) Burning with resolve Rallyists torch a communist flag, standing united against insurgency and embracing freedom during a demonstration coinciding with the New People’s Army’s founding anniversary on 29 March. Simultaneous rallies in Bukidnon, Davao del Norte, and Davao City denounced the NPA’s 55 years of unjust killings, destruction of properties, extortion, and other lawless activities disturbing the peace in communities.Photograph courtesy of 10th Infantry Division of the Philippine Army
CATBALOGAN CITY—The communist New People’s Army (NPA) in Northern Samar suffered a series of setbacks following the surrender of several combatants after negotiations with the military.

The 8th Infantry Division reported that on 8 October 2024, two members of Platoon 1, F15, SRC ARCTIC, of the Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee (EVRPC), known by their aliases Robert/Okyo and Dayay, surrendered to the military in Mapanas town.

The following day, another NPA combatant, identified as Alias Baronet, turned himself in to the 19th Infantry Battalion in Brgy. Poponton, Las Navas, Northern Samar.

Baronet, a member of Squad 1, SRGU, SRC Emporium, EVRPC, surrendered without firearms and is now under the custody of the 19IB Headquarters in Brgy. Opong, Catubig, Northern Samar.

Brigadier General Perfecto Peñaredondo, Acting Commander of the 8th Infantry Division, lauded the surrenders as a significant advancement in the military’s campaign against insurgency.

"Northern Samar continues to experience developmental gains as we make headway against the Communist Terrorist Group. Your Army remains committed to eradicating insurgency not only in the province but throughout Region 8," Peñaredondo said.

New People’s Army (NPA) surrender
Brgy. Poponton, Las Navas, Northern Samar

