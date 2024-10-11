Marcos: U.S. a force for peace in ASEAN

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Friday assured America of the Philippines’ continuing support for all the initiatives that advance common interests in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Speaking at the 12th ASEAN-US Summit in Laos, Marcos highlighted the significant contributions of the US to ASEAN goals.

“Please be assured of the Philippines’ continued support for projects advancing our common interest in the collective peace, stability, and prosperity of our region,” he said.

Marcos cited the “reliable and active presence” of the US in the ASEAN region as a “force for peace, stability and security in the Indo-Pacific.”

He noted that ASEAN member states “equally value the consistent support” of the US for ASEAN centrality in the evolving regional architecture.

“We welcome initiatives by the US to provide a platform and opportunities to exchange views on a diverse range of issues, including emerging technologies, energy transition, climate change and maritime security, including through the Institute for Rising Leaders Fellowship,” Marcos said.

Mr. Marcos called for the continued implementation of the Plan of Action to Implement the ASEAN-US Strategic Partnership (2021-2025) and its annex, which covers all ASEAN community pillars.

“We wish to congratulate our officials for the virtually complete implementation of that plan,” he added.

Marcos also expressed the Philippines’ support for the adoption of the 2024-2025 ASEAN-US Trade and Investment Framework Arrangement and Expanded Economic Engagement Initiatives Work Plan, as well as the adoption of the ASEAN-US Summit Leaders Statement on Promoting Safe, Secure and Trustworthy Artificial Intelligence.

In addressing climate change and environmental issues, Marcos touted the first ASEAN-US Ministerial Dialogue on Environment and Climate Change, along with forthcoming US support for the ASEAN Centre for Biodiversity.

He also expressed the Philippines’ appreciation for Washington’s continued support of the country’s critical health concerns, such as infection prevention and control, public health emergency management, regional laboratory diagnostics and pharmaceutical regulation.

Marcos highlighted the launch of the ASEAN-US Center at Arizona State University, which he said will “further institutionalize, widen, and deepen the engagements” within the regional bloc.

It will also bolster support for ASEAN-US economic and cultural engagements, he added.

Marcos noted the significant contributions of US initiatives to ASEAN member states, such as the ASEAN Youth Volunteers Program, the Fulbright ASEAN-US Visiting Scholar Program, the Young Southeast Asian Leaders Initiative, and the ASEAN-US Institute for Rising Leaders Fellowship, among others.

Marcos on Friday also extended condolences in the aftermath of hurricane “Milton” in Florida.

“Please accept the Philippines’ condolences for the loss of lives and livelihoods in the United States caused by the terrible devastation brought by hurricane ‘Milton,’” Marcos said.

“The Philippines and our region more than most understands the impact of natural disasters. We extend our sympathies for the losses which, in reality, can never be sufficiently measured,” he added.

Washington authorities reported that Hurricane Milton caused massive destruction in the west, central and east coasts of Florida, with Sarasota, Fort Myers, St. Petersburg, St. Lucie and other cities on the Gulf coast among the hardest hit.

The latest death toll from the storm was at 16 while more than three million residents were still dealing with the loss of power and the destruction of their homes.