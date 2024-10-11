Marcos: SCS situation a ‘strategic challenge'

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Friday called for intensified regional cooperation to address escalating tensions in the South China Sea.

Speaking at the ASEAN-East Asia Summit, Marcos described the ongoing dispute as a “strategic challenge that cannot be readily solved.”

The Philippine president expressed concern over China’s increasing aggression against Filipino fishermen and maritime vessels operating within the West Philippine Sea, a portion of the South China Sea that the Philippines claims as part of its exclusive economic zone. He cited numerous incidents of harassment, including laser targeting, ramming and intimidation by Chinese Coast Guard and naval vessels.

Marcos stressed the need for all parties to adhere to international law, particularly the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), and called for the swift conclusion of the ASEAN-China Code of Conduct (COC) to address the maritime dispute.

In response, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning reiterated Beijing’s commitment to advancing consultations for the COC and working with ASEAN countries to maintain peace and cooperation in the South China Sea.

Marcos also proposed expanding regional cooperation initiatives to include maritime domain awareness, environmental protection, and safety of navigation in the disputed waters. He stressed the importance of multilateralism and adherence to a rules-based international order to ensure peace and stability in the region.