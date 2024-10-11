Manila LGU bags tourism promotion recognition

The local government of Manila has once again bagged a number of awards in recognition of its efforts in promoting tourism.

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna said the city was declared Grand Champion in seven categories and first runner-up in two other categories. Additionally, it received a Hall of Fame award.

The said awards were received on behalf of Manila by Charlie “Mama Cha” Dungo, director of the Department of Tourism (DoT), Culture and the Arts of Manila, at the 25th ATOP Pearl Awards mounted by the DoT and the Association of Tourism Officers of the Philippines and the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority held in Koronadal, South Cotabato.

With pride, the mayor stated that Manila bagged the Grand Champion award as Best Practices in Community-Based Tourism; Best Religious Festival; Institutionalized Culture and the Arts Program; Best Sports Tourism; Best Tourism Week/Month; Best Local Event Hosting; and Best Tourism Promotions: Brochure.

Manila was also a first runner-up in Best Tourism-Oriented LGU and Best Tourism Promotions-Video.