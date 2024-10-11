Malabon cracks whip vs garbage violators

The local government of Malabon takes a strict approach to violators of the city’s environmental law and according to the City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO), they were able to apprehend 371 individuals from January to October this year for violating City Ordinance 14-2011 or the Malabon Anti-Littering Ordinance.

Under the ordinance, those arrested will face fines ranging from P500 to P1,500, along with extended community service hours that increase based on the frequency of the violation.

Meanwhile, for corporations and establishments, the fines will range from P3,000 to P5,000 and may also include the cancellation of business permits.

Law enforcement caught both residents and non-residents of Malabon City illegally disposing of trash on the roads and in the city’s waterways.

Last September, residents of Malabon were affected by the pile-up of garbage materials, which resulted in the filing of a cease and desist order against Metrowaste Solid Waste Management Corporation, the city’s designated trash hauler.