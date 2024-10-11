Lynx rally, send Liberty crashing

LOS ANGELES (AFP) — Napheesa Collier drilled a turnaround jump shot with 8.8 seconds left in overtime to seal the Minnesota Lynx’s 95-93 come-from-behind victory over the New York Liberty in Game 1 of the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) Finals on Thursday.

Collier’s shot capped a stirring comeback by the Lynx, who trailed by as many as 18 points in the first half and by 15 in the fourth quarter.

With Collier and Courtney Williams leading the way, the Lynx took an 84-83 with 5.5 seconds left in regulation, when Williams was fouled on a three-pointer and made the free throw for the one-point edge.

But on a multi-chance final possession for New York Breanna Stewart was fouled with less than a second on the clock. She made just one of two free throws and they went to overtime.

Minnesota scored the first four points of the extra session and didn’t trail, although a steal and layup by New York’s Jonquel Jones saw the Liberty pull level at 93-93 with 28.5 seconds left.