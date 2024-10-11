Leonardo resigns as Napolcom commissioner over Barayuga case

Commissioner Edilberto Leonardo of the National Police Commission (Napolcom) has resigned amid allegations made during a House Committee on Dangerous Drugs hearing that he was involved in the killing of three Chinese drug convicts at the Davao Prison and Penal Farm in August 2016.

Napolcom sources said Leonardo, commissioner for Law Enforcement, tendered his resignation on 8 October.

A letter provided by Napolcom sources addressed to new Interior and Local Government Secretary Juanito Victor “Jonvic” Remulla informed the latter, who is also chairman of the commission, that Leonardo’s resignation had been accepted by the President.

The letter originated from the Office of the President and was signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin.

A copy of the letter was furnished Napolcom Vice Chair and Executive Officer Alberto Bernardo.

Leonardo and former Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office general manager Royina Garma were tagged, during a congressional investigation, in the fatal ambush of then PCSO board secretary Wesley Barayuga.

During the House quad committee hearing on extrajudicial killings during the Duterte administration, P/Lt. Col. Santie Mendoza revealed the alleged involvement of Garma and Leonardo in the killing of Barayuga.

Mendoza claimed in his testimony that he was notified by Leonardo through a phone call in October 2019 about a “special project involving a high-value individual who is believed involved in illegal drugs.”

Mendoza said he expressed reluctance to undertake the hit job, but an adamant Leonardo told him to wait for the “go signal” without providing any further information.