Laureen Uy styles 6 show-stopping looks at F&C Jewelry Studio event

At the recent F&C Jewelry Studio event at SM Makati, fashion influencer Laureen Uy showcased a stunning collection of styles, offering expert tips on how to incorporate F&C Jewelry into every modern woman’s daily wardrobe.
"Fine jewelry isn't just for gala nights anymore—it’s for brunch dates, boardrooms, and everything in between. Jewelry holds a special place in our lives, not just as an accessory, but as a statement of personal style, heritage, and artistry,” shared Marissa Florete, F&C Jewelry's Managing and Creative Director, EVP - Marketing and Merchandising.
A Celebration of F&C Jewelry’s Legacy
Founded in 1973, F&C Jewelry has spent over five decades crafting fine jewelry that blends heritage with modern trends. Marjorie Anne Florete, F&C’s EVP for Sales and Operations, reflects on the brand’s legacy: "F&C Jewelry has always been about family, craftsmanship, and tradition. Today, as we blend these timeless elements with modern trends, we honor our legacy while offering pieces that are meant to create lasting memories for generations to come—one sparkle at a time."
