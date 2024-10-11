Laureen Uy styles 6 show-stopping looks at F&C Jewelry Studio event

At the recent F&C Jewelry Studio event at SM Makati, fashion influencer Laureen Uy showcased a stunning collection of styles, offering expert tips on how to incorporate F&C Jewelry into every modern woman’s daily wardrobe.

"Fine jewelry isn't just for gala nights anymore—it’s for brunch dates, boardrooms, and everything in between. Jewelry holds a special place in our lives, not just as an accessory, but as a statement of personal style, heritage, and artistry,” shared Marissa Florete, F&C Jewelry's Managing and Creative Director, EVP - Marketing and Merchandising.