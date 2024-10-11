LIFE

Laureen Uy styles 6 show-stopping looks at F&C Jewelry Studio event

Laureen Uy (4th from left) styled in Influencers' Fine Jewelry by F&C Jewelry, alongside (left to right) Silvana Rauch, Mel Benipayo, Eve Luna, Queen Semana, Shinee Dee, and Haley Dizon.
Laureen Uy (4th from left) styled in Influencers' Fine Jewelry by F&C Jewelry, alongside (left to right) Silvana Rauch, Mel Benipayo, Eve Luna, Queen Semana, Shinee Dee, and Haley Dizon.mjp
Published on

At the recent F&C Jewelry Studio event at SM Makati, fashion influencer Laureen Uy showcased a stunning collection of styles, offering expert tips on how to incorporate F&C Jewelry into every modern woman’s daily wardrobe.  

"Fine jewelry isn't just for gala nights anymore—it’s for brunch dates, boardrooms, and everything in between. Jewelry holds a special place in our lives, not just as an accessory, but as a statement of personal style, heritage, and artistry,” shared Marissa Florete, F&C Jewelry's Managing and Creative Director, EVP - Marketing and Merchandising.

Here are Laureen’s tips for elevating everyday outfits with timeless and elegant F&C Jewelry.
1. From Daytime Chic to Nighttime Glam

For Influencer Haley Dizon’s daytime ensemble, Laureen layered simple gold necklaces with bold pendants for a chic, understated vibe. To transition her outfit for evening events, Laureen recommended a diamond tennis necklace and stacked rings.
2. Dainty Elegance

For Shinee Dee, Laureen styled a look perfect for a first date or romantic dinner. She chose colorful gemstone earrings, a delicate bracelet, and a pink-studded ring to complement Shinee’s outfit and soft makeup.
3. Power Dressing with a Twist

Queen Semana’s ensemble was all about power dressing with a modern edge. Laureen mixed metals, pairing a two-tone reversible necklace in yellow and white gold with bold rings.
4. Boss Lady Vibes

Mel Benipayo’s “Boss Lady” look was all about power and minimalist elegance, using a sleek statement necklace paired with subtle earrings. For evening events, a quick addition of a chunky bracelet or bolder rings can elevate the look to something more glamorous.
5. Wedding Guest Elegance

For special occasions like weddings, Laureen opted for a clean and minimalist look for Eve Luna. She styled her with a subtle necklace and lightweight dangling earrings, which added just the right amount of sparkle without overwhelming the outfit.
6. The Perfect Host

As the event’s host, Sylvana Rauch needed a look that was both stylish and functional. Laureen styled her with layered gold bracelets and a delicate necklace that complemented her already elegant outfit.
Laureen Uy on her style aesthetic: "Jewelry has always been a part of me, and I believe that it’s more than just an accessory. It’s a reflection of who you are. Whether it’s layering simple gold necklaces for daytime or adding diamonds for a night out, it’s about making every piece your own and creating moments of style that last."
A Celebration of F&C Jewelry’s Legacy

F&C Group Director and EVP for Sales and Operations Ms. Marjorie Ann Florete (3rd from left), Chief Executive Officer Mr. Marcelino C. Florete (4th from left), Chairwoman Ms. Susan C. Florete (5th from left), Managing and Creative Director, EVP - Marketing and Merchandising Ms. Marissa Florete (6th from left), together with the SM Store Makati Team headed by Ms. Marilyn Alegre (2nd from left).
Founded in 1973, F&C Jewelry has spent over five decades crafting fine jewelry that blends heritage with modern trends. Marjorie Anne Florete, F&C’s EVP for Sales and Operations, reflects on the brand’s legacy: "F&C Jewelry has always been about family, craftsmanship, and tradition. Today, as we blend these timeless elements with modern trends, we honor our legacy while offering pieces that are meant to create lasting memories for generations to come—one sparkle at a time."

F&C Jewelry is available at The SM Store nationwide. Follow F&C Jewelry on Instagram @fncjewelry to discover more timeless pieces for your everyday style.

