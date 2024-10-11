Lady Bulldogs post easy SSL victory

Games today:

(Rizal Memorial Coliseum)

11:30 a.m. — Arellano vs Ateneo

2 p.m. — San Beda vs EAC

4 p.m. — FEU vs Adamson

Defending champion National University (NU) needed only 77 minutes to dispose of Emilio Aguinaldo College (EAC), 25-15, 25-7, 25-13, for its second straight win in the 2024 Shakey’s Super League Collegiate Pre-season Championship Friday at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

The Lady Bulldogs flexed their intimidating firepower for a share of the top spot in Pool A tied with Arellano University.

NU, coming off a weeklong rest following a four-set win over Ateneo de Manila University, unleashed 41 kills compared to only 11 by the Lady Generals, tallied 10 kill blocks and took advantage of its opponent’s spotty reception to land 10 aces capped by Arah Panique’s back-to-back service winners to seal the victory.

Panique led the way with 10 points including eight from attacks while Bella Belen and reigning tournament Most Valuable Player Alyssa Solomon added seven points each as the Lady Bulldogs boosted their chances of securing a playoffs seat in the tournament backed by Shakey’s Pizza Parlor, GCash, Chery Tiggo, F2 Logistics, Peri-Peri Charcoal Chicken, Potato Corner, R and B Milk Tea and Summit Water.