La Salle targets payback vs UE

Games today:

(Smart Araneta Coliseum)

4 p.m. — Adamson vs FEU

6 p.m. — La Salle vs UE

League-leading defending champion De La Salle University is out for revenge in a much-awaited rematch against University of the East (UE) when action in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 87 men’s basketball tournament second round begins Saturday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Tipoff time is set at 6 p.m. following the 4 p.m. tussle between Adamson University and Far Eastern University (FEU).

Riding the crest of a three-game winning streak for a 6-1 win-loss record on top of the standings, the Green Archers seek to return the favor against the team responsible for their lone defeat in the first half of hostilities.

La Salle absorbed a stunning 71-75 loss to the streaking Red Warriors on 22 September, halting its three-game romp.

“Our loss to UE served as a wake-up call that we still have much to improve on,” reigning Most Valuable Player Kevin Quiambao said.

That loss, however, lit a fire from underneath the Green Archers as they rolled past their next three opponents, including a morale-boosting yet controversial 68-56 win over erstwhile unbeaten University of the Philippines last Sunday to end the first round before the five-day break.

La Salle finished the round on top following their triumph over last year’s finals victim in a game marred by an alleged spitting incident involving head coach Topex Robinson and Fighting Maroons guard Reyland Torres.

“After that loss against UE, we just stuck to our system. I sacrificed my role as a veteran on offense and got my teammates involved. After we made the adjustments, good things happened to us,” said Quiambao, who is on track to retain the highest individual honor.

However, getting back at the Red Warriors won’t be an easy task.

UE is currently the hottest team in the league after stringing five straight wins for its longest winning run in 10 years and best start since sweeping the elimination round of Season 70 back in 2007.

Sporting a 5-2 slate at solo third spot, the Red Warriors eye to climb up the standings and boost their chances of a Final Four return after 14 years.

UE is also out to prove that its first round win over La Salle was no fluke and that it’s a legitimate title contender.

The Red Warriors completed a come-from-behind 63-62 win over the Falcons last Sunday behind the game-winning buzzer-beater by Wello Lingolingo.

Meanwhile, Adamson tries to arrest a two-game slide and score a repeat over FEU.

The Falcons are in fifth spot with a 3-4 record while the Tamaraws carry a 1-6 slate at seventh to eighth tied with Ateneo de Manila University.

Adamson opened the season with a 59-47 win over FEU, coming back from 11 points down to shock its rookie-laden victim.

The Tamaraws ended the first round in a 72-83 loss to University of Santo Tomas.