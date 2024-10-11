Kuya Bong pushes ‘Bahay Pasilungan’

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go has called for the expansion of the “Bahay Pasilungan” initiative, which provides comfortable waiting areas for families of hospitalized patients.

The senator made the appeal during the Senate hearing on the proposed 2025 budget of the Department of Health.

“We have pushed for halfway houses, these ‘Watchers’ Halls’ or ‘Bahay Pasilungan’ for the watchers who are waiting for their patients,” Go said.

“They used to wait on sidewalks or gutters. They should have a comfortable place to rest,” he added, highlighting the plight of patient watchers who often endure uncomfortable conditions while waiting for their loved ones.

Go reported that several hospitals, including the Philippine General Hospital, Philippine Children’s Medical Center, Philippine Heart Center, and Quirino Memorial Medical Center, will benefit from this initiative. The senator said the Watchers’ Hall at PGH is nearing completion. These projects were funded through Go’s initiative as Vice Chair of the Senate Finance Committee.

The initiative aims to improve the experience of patient watchers by providing them with a safe and comfortable space where they can rest. Go explained that the initiative was driven by the need to address the lack of proper waiting areas in many hospitals.

“As your ‘Mr. Malasakit,’ our goal is to provide a decent place for watchers who are sacrificing for their loved ones. They no longer have to endure waiting outside hospitals, on sidewalks, or on the floor. They deserve a proper place to rest while waiting for their patients,” Go said.

The senator, who chairs the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, has consistently pushed for healthcare reforms and the enhancement of hospital facilities across the country, particularly in providing assistance to vulnerable sectors.