Kohler elevates Phl luxury market influence

Kohler Co., a global leader in kitchen and bath solutions, reaffirmed its strategic focus on the Southeast Asian luxury market with a high-profile visit by David Kohler, chairperson and CEO, to Dexterton's premier showroom in Bonifacio Global City (BGC).

Accompanied by Larry Yuen, group president of K&B International & New Ventures, and other senior executives, Kohler's visit highlighted its enduring partnership with Dexterton, a leading distributor of high-end kitchen and bathroom products in the Philippines.

The showroom serves as a showcase for Kohler's upscale offerings, catering to the growing demand for premium home solutions among affluent Filipino consumers.

During the visit, Kohler engaged with industry leaders, influencers, and design luminaries, including celebrated figures like IDr. Myze Bangayan, IDrs. Mado and Cyndi Fernandez Beltran, and iconic designers Budji Layug and Arch. Marc Go.

The event also welcomed key partners such as celebrity entrepreneur Matteo Guidicelli and renowned restaurateur Happy Ongpauco.

Kohler showcased its latest innovations, highlighting the brand's dedication to merging sophistication with cutting-edge technology. Executives expressed enthusiasm for the brand's growth trajectory in the Philippines, where the dynamic economy and increasing demand for luxury home solutions make it a vital market for Kohler's expansion in Asia.

Kohler's visit underscores its commitment to nurturing strong partnerships and enhancing brand visibility in the region.

As the company continues to expand across Asia, its collaboration with established local partners like Dexterton will be crucial in fulfilling the sophisticated needs of discerning consumers.