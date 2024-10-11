Know your Filipino staff

The Philippines is quickly becoming one of the most popular outsourcing destinations in the world. The country’s highly educated and English-speaking workforce, combined with its low labor costs, make it an attractive location for businesses looking to outsource a wide range of tasks.

Recent industry figures suggest that the global virtual-assistant market has developed dramatically, where highly skilled and qualified Filipinos are in high demand as more and more firms are turning to remote solutions.

If you’re thinking about employing remote talents from the Philippines, here are the things you should consider in your hiring process.

Filipinos tend to have a more deferential attitude toward authority figures, so you may need to be more direct when giving instructions or feedback.

Don’t expect them to just know. Remember that your employees in the Philippines may not be familiar with your company’s culture, processes, or systems. Take the time to provide clear instructions and guidance to help them succeed.

Cultural differences can play a significant role in how feedback is received. In the Philippines, there is a strong emphasis on respect, politeness and avoiding confrontation. Negative feedback may be received differently.

Rather than focusing on the negative, it’s essential to provide constructive feedback that is supportive and helpful. Remember to start with the positive and then provide specific and actionable feedback that will help your remote employee improve.

A mistake that many employers make is leaving their remote workers to their own devices without proper supervision. While it may seem like a good idea to give your workers autonomy and independence, it can actually be detrimental to their productivity and your business as a whole.

It’s important to check in with your workers regularly, provide them with ongoing training and support, and give them clear guidelines and deadlines for their work.

Consider using video conferencing software to give your employees a virtual tour of your office or workspace. This can help them feel more connected to your company and give them a better understanding of your business.

Make sure you have clear documentation of your employees’ roles, responsibilities, and performance expectations. This can help you avoid misunderstandings and ensure that everyone is on the same page.

Many Filipinos are Catholic, and religious holidays are important to them. The Philippines has a number of public holidays, including Christmas, New Year’s Day and Independence Day.

You should also be aware that family is highly valued in Filipino culture, so employees may need time off for family events or emergencies.

Filipinos are highly adaptable and eager to learn, so you can expect them to pick up new skills quickly.

Filipinos are known to be innovative, so they can be a great asset to your team. They are also highly collaborative and enjoy working in teams, which can lead to more creative solutions to problems.

Filipinos are generally warm, friendly and outgoing. They are also highly respectful and value humility.

The Philippines is 12 hours ahead of Eastern Standard Time; you may need to adjust your work schedule to accommodate your employees.

Labor costs in the Philippines are generally lower than in other countries, but it’s important to pay your employees fairly and competitively.

Employees are entitled to a 13th-month pay, which is equal to one month’s salary. This is typically paid in December.

The Philippine government mandates a number of employee benefits, including health insurance, social security and maternity leave.

Health maintenance organizations are common in the Philippines, and many employers offer HMO coverage as a benefit to their employees.

While pay is essential, it’s not the only factor that remote Filipino employees consider when looking for a job. Company culture, work-life balance, and opportunities for growth and development can be just as important.

When determining how much to pay your remote employee, it’s essential to consider industry standards, cost of living in the Philippines, and the skill level and experience of the employee.

It’s also important to remember that paying your employee a fair wage is just the starting point.

Providing a supportive work environment, opportunities for growth, and recognition for a job well done can go a long way in keeping your remote employee engaged and motivated.

The author is a serial entrepreneur, speaker and certified AI consultant. As the co-founder of 2xYou, a multi-awarded outsourcing company, she empowers entrepreneurs to transition from solopreneurs to business owners with AI, expert executive assistants and custom systems.