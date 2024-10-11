Kerwin Espinosa accuses police of fabricating evidence against Leila de Lima

Kerwin Espinosa, an accused drug lord who was said to have worked with former Senator Leila de Lima on illegal drugs during the Duterte administration, testified before the quadcomm committee on Friday. Espinosa accused police officials, including former PNP chief and now-Senator Ronald Dela Rosa, of fabricating stories to use against De Lima. He expressed his desire for justice regarding the death of his father, former Mayor Rolando Espinosa Sr. of Albuera, Leyte, who was killed during the height of the Duterte administration's drug war. Photos by ANALY LABOR











Copied