Kalinga motorcycle crash claims teen's life, injures another

A Grade 11 student tragically drowned, while another girl survived, after falling into an irrigation canal following a motorcycle accident in Barangay Ipil, Tabuk City, Kalinga at around 6:30 PM on 10 October, 2024.

The fatality was identified as 18-year-old Precious Kate Damagen Arcio of Dagupan West, Tabuk City. Her body was recovered by rescuers at around 3:30 AM the following day, 11 October, 2024. Rescuers from the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) Tabuk and Kalinga, Tabuk City Police, Tabuk City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, and local community members launched the search immediately after the incident.

Arcio's body was found in the irrigation canal at Bakras, Purok 7, Bulanao, Tabuk City. The other victim, identified as 19-year-old Ashlyn Tandingan, a native of Pinukpok, Kalinga and a resident of Bulanao, Tabuk City, was rescued by bystanders who witnessed the accident. Tandingan was rushed to the Kalinga Provincial Hospital, where she is now recovering.

According to reports, the two girls were riding a motorcycle when they lost control while passing along the irrigation canal. Arcio, who was driving, veered off the road, sending both herself and her passenger, Tandingan, into the canal.