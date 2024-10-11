JGFP’s Interschool widens talent pool with largest-ever field

As usual, the driving range of the Wack Wack Golf and Country Club was busy Tuesday afternoon. Yet what’s surprising was that in almost every stall there were young golfers practicing their swings.

All of them came right after school. All of them preparing for the coming weekend’s Junior Golf Foundation of the Philippines.

“I think I have better chance now, because I would be the most senior in my division,” said Geoffrey Tan, the 14-year-old standout from Xavier School.

“Two years ago (when he and his school came in second) I wasn’t that good and wasn’t playing as regularly as now.”

His teammates Nathan de Leon, Jude de Leon and Miguel Lapuz were also there working on their game.

“One thing I like about the Interschool is that we get to interact with people our age from other schools and find out how golf is going for them not just for our school,” Lapuz said.

For Samantha Abaya of Immaculate Conception Academy, the Interschool allows her to widen her network.

“We get to meet the new people especially because these are probably the people I would play golf with in the future,” said Abaya who was hitting with teammate Ellyce Co.

The sixth edition of the JGFP Interschool is already underway with some 500 players from more than 30 school seeing action every weekend in different golf courses in Metro Manila.

“For this year, there will be Interschool Visayas and Interschool Mindanao happening simultaneously,” said JGFP president Oliver Gan.

“You’ll be amazed to see how many young people are into golf now. And how much this boosts the golf industry all over the country.”

The 2024 edition will have PBA-style opening ceremony on 19 October at the Makati Coliseum gathering all participants in one venue.