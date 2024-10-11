Israel Ministry of Tourism returns to ITB Asia after 16 Years

The Israel Ministry of Tourism (IMOT) is returning to ITB Asia in Singapore after a 16-year absence and the strategic move underscores IMOT's focus on the Asian market – particularly in the Philippines -- which is a vital part of global tourism.

IMOT's booth at ITB Asia, from 23 to 25 October, will highlight the theme for the 2025 Jubilee Year, a significant occasion in the Catholic Church.

The theme, "Pilgrims of Hope," is expected to attract global attention, particularly among those interested in religious pilgrimages.

"Our return to ITB Asia reflects the immense importance we place on the Asian market," said H.E. Haim Katz, Minister of Tourism. "We are excited to reconnect with our partners in the region and introduce Israel's rich cultural heritage and modern attractions to a new generation of Asian travelers."

In 2025, pilgrims will have the opportunity to obtain indulgences in the Holy Land, granted by the Holy Father to those who visit the Basilica of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem and the Basilica of the Annunciation in Nazareth.

"As we approach the upcoming Jubilee year, the Philippines stands out as a key market for Israeli tourism, particularly for pilgrims seeking profound spiritual experiences," said Anna Oraiza Aban, marketing manager for Israel Ministry of Tourism Philippine Office.

The Israel Ministry of Tourism invites attendees to visit their booth at ITB Asia to explore the rich cultural, spiritual and historical experiences that Israel offers, especially during the Jubilee Year.