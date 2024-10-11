Israel inaugurates Ofakim Learning Resource Center

The Embassy of Israel in the Philippines officially inaugurated the Ofakim Learning Resource Center at Malaya Elementary School last 10 October 2024 which featured lively performances by students and a special reading of the story of David and Goliath in both English and Filipino.

The initiative is part of the Embassy's support for the Department of Education's Brigada Eskwela 2024 program to improve school facilities. Quezon City, a twin city of Israel's Rishon Lezion, has a historical connection with Israel dating back to President Manuel L. Quezon's efforts to save Jews from Nazi persecution in 1938.

The Embassy team helped refurbish and paint the learning center before the new school year. The center is named after Ofakim, an Israeli city affected by a terrorist attack in 2023.

Ambassador Ilan Fluss stressed the importance of education and the Embassy's commitment to fostering collaboration with the Philippines.

"This is one way to show our camaraderie with the community, especially with the teachers and pupils," said Fluss.

The Ofakim Learning Resource Center is equipped with educational materials and facilities designed to enhance students' learning experience. The Embassy's donations include a television, air-conditioning, storybooks, shelves, bean bags, tables, and board games.

By creating a comfortable and engaging learning environment, the Embassy aims to inspire students to embrace flexible and innovative learning approaches. Ambassador Fluss highlighted Israel's continued commitment to fostering partnerships with the Philippines, especially in education.

The Ofakim Learning Resource Center is the third facility of its kind opened by the Embassy this year. Previously inaugurated were the Jerusalem Learning Resource Center at Bagong Tanyag Elementary School in Taguig City and the Be'eri Learning Resource Center in San Juan City.

These openings coincide with Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, highlighting Israel's dedication to strengthening educational ties with the Philippines. Since 2005, the Embassy of Israel has actively participated in Brigada Eskwela, demonstrating its commitment to education and building strong partnerships with the Filipino people.