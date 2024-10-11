Introducing Banyan Tree Manila Bay

Nest Seekers International, a global luxury New York-based real estate firm, continues to introduce the upcoming Banyan Tree Manila Bay landmark project to new markets, recently setting its eyes on Cebu City.

At a broker’s event last month, global investment strategist Donna Vicedo-Racho emphasized the great opportunities of luxury developments in the Philippines. She said, “Cebu’s high-end market has shown tremendous growth, and we believe that Banyan Tree Manila Bay will resonate with your discerning clientele.”

Headquartered in Billionaire’s Row on Park Avenue, Manhattan, New York City, NSI has presence in key metropolitan and luxury locations like The Hamptons, Beverly Hills, London, Paris, Miami, Milan, Dubai, Monaco and Aspen.