Introducing Banyan Tree Manila Bay

Nest Seekers International, a global luxury New York-based real estate firm, continues to introduce the upcoming Banyan Tree Manila Bay landmark project to new markets, recently setting its eyes on Cebu City.
At a broker’s event last month, global investment strategist Donna Vicedo-Racho emphasized the great opportunities of luxury developments in the Philippines. She said, “Cebu’s high-end market has shown tremendous growth, and we believe that Banyan Tree Manila Bay will resonate with your discerning clientele.”
Headquartered in Billionaire’s Row on Park Avenue, Manhattan, New York City, NSI has presence in key metropolitan and luxury locations like The Hamptons, Beverly Hills, London, Paris, Miami, Milan, Dubai, Monaco and Aspen.
Andy Regalado, chief marketing officer of Nest Seekers International and chief sales & marketing officer of Banyan Tree Manila Bay, highlighted the upcoming development’s distinctive architectural features, such as its spacious units with access to the renowned Banyan Tree Spa, rooftop gardens, infinity pools, fitness center, signature restaurant and bar and state-of-the-art fitness facilities. Its podium area will feature meeting facilities and Banyan Tree Spa and Gallery.
Banyan Tree Manila Bay’s residential arm, the Banyan Tree Residences Manila Bay, has spacious ultra-luxury units ranging from penthouses (900m²), bi-level units (700m²), prime units (400m²) and two- and three-bedroom units (140-260m²), complemented by luxurious external amenities offering views of the city and Manila Bay’s renowned reddish-golden sunsets.
He said, “Our goal is to provide a world-class experience both in living and hospitality. Banyan Tree Manila Bay will set a new standard of luxury living in the Philippines, catering to a highly sophisticated market.”
Regalado also provided insight on the growing demand for ultra-luxury residences in Metro Manila saying, “The luxury market in Manila has matured significantly, with affluent buyers seeking exclusive, world-class living spaces. Banyan Tree Manila Bay is designed to cater to this demand, offering a lifestyle that merges elegance, privacy and convenience.”
He further discussed how Manila’s rising status as a luxury destination makes it an ideal investment opportunity for the audience’s affluent clientele. He said, “We are excited to introduce Banyan Tree’s signature elegance and exclusivity to Manila, and we’re confident Cebu’s top brokers will be integral in sharing this vision with potential clients.”