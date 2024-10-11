IN FULL FORCE: TNT rips Rain or Shine, races to 2-0 series lead

Defending champion TNT unleashed a scorching third quarter storm and destroyed Rain or Shine, 108-91, in Game 2 of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Governors’ Cup semifinals for a 2-0 series lead Friday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Calvin Oftana and Rey Nambatac provided the offensive spark in the Tropang Giga’s 38-point third period revolt that blew the game wide open following a tight first half.

The duo accounted for 23 of the team’s production in the decisive canto, which mirrored the same strong second half TNT did in claiming Game 1.

“There’s nothing special in what we’re trying to do in particular except we just make it a point to start the second half of each game that we play with renewed determination on defense,” Tropang Giga coach Chot Reyes said.

“I think if we’re able to make stops, it really fuels our offense.”

Game 3 of the best-of-seven series is on Sunday in Dasmariñas Arena in Cavite.

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson had 23 points and eight rebounds to lead the Tropang Giga, who again effectively took away the Elasto Painters’ running game as they were held down to only 13 fast-break points.

TNT outscored Rain or Shine with a 17-point difference to head into the payoff period with an 85-65 lead after just leading by three at the intermission.

The Tropang Giga erected their biggest separation, 91-65, off a Hollis-Jefferson jumper with 11:13 left in the game as they cruised closer to a return stint in the finals.

Oftana scored 13 of his 18 points in the third quarter and tied his career-high in rebounds with 14, replicating his collection of boards against the same team in a 108-107 eliminations meeting win in the Philippine Cup last 28 February.

“The only adjustment we made in the third was that we shot more,” Oftana said drawing a chuckle from Reyes.

“Coach told me to just keep on taking shots. I guess that’s what I can really contribute to the team--to shoot, rebound, sometimes defense on a good day. But seriously, I think our ball movement was great in the third quarter that gave us that big lead,” Oftana added.

Nambatac, on the other hand, tallied 11 in the third canto on his way to finishing with 17 points and six rebounds while Kim Aurin had 11 points for TNT.

The Tropang Giga also forced the Elasto Painters to commit 16 turnovers which in turn they converted into 13 turnover points. TNT only had eight miscues.

Rain or Shine started the game hot and took a 21-17 lead after the first 12 minutes. The Elasto Painters went up 29-22 in the second period before Tropang Giga made a run to take control of the game.