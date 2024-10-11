Hotel101 topped off in Cebu

DoubleDragon has recently conducted a topping off ceremony of its Hotel101-Cebu Mactan Airport, with the building structure and topmost floor complete.

The 548-room project has been 100-percent fully sold-out. All the units have been pre-sold prior to the project completion. The development will form part of the long-term goal of operating Hotel101 rooms worldwide before 2050. Out of the goal of one million, 50,000 rooms are intended to be in the Philippines.

Hotel101-Cebu Mactan Airport with its 548 rooms is poised to be the biggest airport hotel in the Visayas and Mindanao Region and currently ongoing construction on a 5,493 square meter prime commercial lot along the Cebu Mactan Airport Terminal Road near Mactan Marina Mall. Construction is expected to be completed within the first half of 2025.

Following this milestone is the opening of the 519-room Hotel101-Davao. More Hotel101’s are currently on simultaneous development in various parts of the Philippines and overseas.

Supply and demand

Hotel101 adopts dynamic pricing on its room rates similar to airline tickets, where its room price moves up and down depending on the real time supply and demand on the chosen date of booking.

The Asset Light Hotel101 concept allows the company to generate revenue and income twice, first from the pre-selling of the Hotel101 Happy Rooms, then after the project is constructed it generates long-term recurring revenue from hotel operations.

Diverse portfolio

DoubleDragon Corporation is one of a handful of companies in the Philippines that has accumulated a completed recurring income portfolio of 1.3 million square-meters in diversified hard assets in office leasing with its Jollibee Tower, DoubleDragon Plaza at DD Meridian Park complex, its string of CityMall community centers, CentralHub warehouse complexes, and of Hotel101 projects in the Philippines and overseas.