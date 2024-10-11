Hey, SuperMoms! Snag a new phone from Cyberzone x OPPO

Cyberzone, the premier technology hub in the Philippines, has partnered with global smartphone brand OPPO to offer a giveaway to members of the SM SuperMoms Club.
The collaboration aims to empower mothers with the latest technology and provide them with a seamless shopping experience. Three lucky moms will win an OPPO A3 smartphone.
The SM SuperMoms Club is a Facebook group created for SM Supermalls’ most loyal mommy shoppers. In this group, moms can share their concerns, get advice, and find encouragement from other mothers.
By participating in the giveaway, mothers can not only win a valuable prize but also be recognized for their hard work and dedication.
The SM SuperMoms Club welcomes moms from all walks of life. If you are a mommy on the lookout for a community that could make you feel empowered, Plus, you could be one of those lucky winners of the OPPO A3!
It’s incredibly easy to join too. All you have to do is join the club and then post your answers in the comment section of our questions and on your Facebook profile with the hashtags #GotITAtCyberzone and #OppoLangSakalam. to join.
The questions are as follows:
What is your proudest moment as a mom?
Why is OPPO the perfect phone for a techy SuperMom?
The campaign will run until October 15, 2024, and the winners will be announced on October 18, 2024. to join. Good luck, SuperMoms!
Stay updated on the newest gadgets and competitive tech deals by visiting Cyberzone at an SM Mall near you or through the . For the latest tech news and gaming event information, follow SM Cyberzone on,, and, or by visiting its website at.
Don't miss out on the action—#CheckCyberzone for all your tech and gaming needs!