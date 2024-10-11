Hey, SuperMoms! Snag a new phone from Cyberzone x OPPO

Cyberzone, the premier technology hub in the Philippines, has partnered with global smartphone brand OPPO to offer a giveaway to members of the SM SuperMoms Club.

The collaboration aims to empower mothers with the latest technology and provide them with a seamless shopping experience. Three lucky moms will win an OPPO A3 smartphone.

The SM SuperMoms Club is a Facebook group created for SM Supermalls’ most loyal mommy shoppers. In this group, moms can share their concerns, get advice, and find encouragement from other mothers.

By participating in the giveaway, mothers can not only win a valuable prize but also be recognized for their hard work and dedication.