GCash’s big features in 20 yrs

What started as a simple SMS money transfer has exploded into the financial super app that many Filipinos today find indispensable.

For 20 years, GCash has been rolling out feature after feature, making life easier, faster, and more inclusive for Filipinos. From sending money in seconds to paying bills, shopping, and even investing, GCash has completely transformed how we handle money. And guess what?

Currently, there are at least 20 game-changing features in GCash’s world of services waiting for users to discover. Here’s a rundown of these features:

SMS Money Transfer is where it all started. Picture this: It’s 2004, flip phones are the hottest gadgets, and texting is the way to stay connected. Suddenly, GCash swoops in and changes the game, letting people send and receive money with a simple SMS/text.

GCash made moving money as easy as texting a friend, opening the door to financial freedom for millions. Who knew sending cash could be as easy as sending “LOL”?

Buy Load. By 2012, smartphones were everywhere, and GCash was right there, keeping up with the times. Enter Buy Load. Now you can reload your prepaid credits anytime, anywhere, straight from your phone! No more rushing to a sari-sari store for load. Today, more than prepaid load, you can also top up mobile data, promos, and other prepaid services like Cignal TV, Konsulta MD, and more, making life a whole lot more convenient.

Pay bills conveniently

In 2012, GCash’s Pay Bills feature turned your phone into a personal cashier, letting you pay for everything from electric bills to tuition without leaving home. Missed deadlines? Never again! Just a few taps, and you’re all set. With over 1,900 plus billers the app to date, how is that for leveling up one’s money game?

Scan-to-Pay QR

Remember when cashless payments felt like something out of the future? GCash brought it to life in 2017 with Scan-to-Pay QR, the first of its kind in the Philippines. It made its debut when Globe Telecom’s president and CEO Ernest Cu used it for the first-ever payment at Mini Stop (now Uncle John’s). No more scrambling for change, just scan, pay, and go. GCash was at the forefront of the cashless revolution, making shopping faster, easier, and way more fun.

eKYC (Electronic Know-Your-Customer)

Remember when verifying your identity (KYC) meant standing in line at a store? Well, not anymore! Launched in 2018, GCash’s eKYC feature made getting verified quick, safe, and fully digital. What once required meeting face-to-face with your ID is now as easy as opening the GCash app, scanning your ID, snapping a selfie, and hitting submit. GCash handles the rest, and boom! You’re verified in no time!

GCredit

By 2018, GCash wasn’t just about sending money, it was about borrowing money, too! With GCredit, in partnership with CIMB, you could get instant cash when you needed it, with no bank hoops to jump through. Whether for an emergency or to pay bills, GCredit has your back!

GScore

Also, in 2018, GCash launched GScore, and suddenly, your financial world was all about leveling up! The higher your GScore, the more perks you could unlock in your GCash app, like access to more lending products. It’s like your personal power up in the GCash universe, opening doors for more financial freedom! Today, there are 5.4 million unique borrowers, with one in three borrowers being small business owners and two of three borrowers being women.

GSave

In 2018, GSave made saving money a breeze. No paperwork, no bank lines, and with just a few taps, you were saving like a pro. Finally, Filipinos have easy access to banking and financial security at their fingertips. GSave has evolved into a savings marketplace where one can open accounts with BPI, UNOBank, CIMB, and Maybank, all within the app. Today, there are now 10.9 million registered GSave users earning up to 15 percent interest on savings.

GForest

One could help save the planet while using GCash. This was made possible when GCash introduced GForest in 2019, Every transaction earns points to plant virtual trees that were later turned into real ones. So far, GCash, through its credible local and international partners, has planted a total of 2.8 million trees.

With 17 million Green Heroes and 138,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide reduced, GCash is helping the planet while helping users to manage their money.

GInsure

When Covid-19 turned the world upside down in 2020, GInsure was born to give users access to affordable health and life insurance. With just a few taps, getting insured wasn’t intimidating anymore. It was quick, easy, and right in your pocket. Today, GInsure is your one-stop shop for all insurance needs from life and health to cars, travel, accidents, and even pets, among others. And with premiums starting at just P10 a month, it’s one of the most affordable options one can find. With over 28.3 million GInsure policies sold and 7.8 million registered users, GCash is making protection accessible for all.

GLife

Since its launch in 2020, GLife has grown into more than a lifestyle mini-program, it is now a full-blown super app within GCash. What started with shopping and food delivery has expanded into a one-stop shop for everything from travel bookings and entertainment to essential services like bills payment, health, and even insurance.