GCash Turns 20: 20 Features in 20 Years

What started as a simple SMS money transfer has exploded into the financial super app that Filipinos can’t live without, and for 20 years, GCash has been rolling out feature after feature, making life easier, faster, and more inclusive for everyone.

From sending money in seconds to paying bills, shopping, and even investing, GCash has completely transformed how we handle money.

And guess what? These 20 game-changing features are just a taste of what GCash has to offer. There’s a whole world of services in the app waiting to be explored. Ready to dive into some of the crowd favorites? Let’s begin:

1. SMS Money Transfer

This is where it all began -- picture this: it's 2004, flip phones are the hottest gadgets, and texting is the way to stay connected. Then GCash swoops in and changes the game, letting people send and receive money with a simple SMS/text! GCash made moving money as easy as texting a friend, opening the door to financial freedom for millions. Who knew sending cash could be as easy as sending "LOL"?

2. Buy Load

By 2012, smartphones were everywhere, and GCash was right there, keeping up with the times. Enter Buy Load. Now you can reload your prepaid credits anytime, anywhere, straight from your phone! No more rushing to the sari-sari store for load. Today, more than prepaid load, you can also top up mobile data, promos, and other prepaid services like Cignal TV, Konsulta MD, and more. Life just got a whole lot more convenient!

3. Pay Bills

Long lines at payment centers? Not here! In 2012, GCash’s Pay Bills feature turned your phone into a personal cashier, letting you pay for everything from electric bills to tuition without leaving home. Missed deadlines? Never again! Just a few taps, and you’re all set. With over 1,900+ billers all in the app to date, how is that for leveling up your money game?

4. Scan-to-Pay QR

Remember when cashless payments felt like something out of the future? GCash brought it to life in 2017 with Scan-to-Pay QR, the first of its kind in the Philippines. It made its debut when Globe Telecom's President and CEO, Ernest Cu, used it for the first-ever payment at Mini Stop (now Uncle John’s). No more scrambling for change, just scan, pay, and go. GCash was at the forefront of the cashless revolution, making shopping faster, easier, and way more fun.

5. eKYC (Electronic Know-Your-Customer)

Remember when verifying your identity (KYC) meant standing in line at a store? Well, not anymore! Launched in 2018, GCash’s eKYC feature made getting verified quick, safe, and fully digital. What once required a face-to-face meeting with your ID is now as easy as opening the GCash app, scanning your ID, snapping a selfie, and hitting submit. GCash handles the rest, and boom! You’re verified in no time!

6. GCredit

By 2018, GCash wasn’t just about sending money anymore, it was about borrowing it, too! With GCredit, in partnership with CIMB, you could get instant cash when you needed it, with no bank hoops to jump through. Whether it was for an emergency or to pay bills, GCredit had your back!

7. GScore

Also, in 2018, GCash launched GScore, and suddenly, your financial world was all about leveling up! The higher your GScore, the more perks you could unlock in your GCash app, like access to more lending products. It’s like your personal power up in the GCash universe, opening doors for more financial freedom! Today, there are 5.4 million unique borrowers, with 1 in 3 borrowers being small business owners and 2 in 3 borrowers being women.

8. GSave

In 2018, GSave made saving money a breeze. No paperwork, no bank lines, and with just a few taps, you were saving like a pro. Finally, everyday Filipinos had easy access to banking and financial security at their fingertips. Today, GSave has evolved into a savings marketplace where you can open accounts with BPI, Unobank, CIMB, and Maybank, all within the app. Oh, and did we mention? There are now 10.9 million registered GSave users earning up to 15% interest on savings!

9. GForest

What if you could help save the planet while using GCash? In 2019, GForest made that possible! Every transaction earned you points to plant virtual trees that were later turned into real ones. So far, GCash, through its credible local and international partners, has planted 2.8 million trees! With 17 million Green Heroes and 138,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide reduced, GCash is helping the planet while helping you manage your money.

10. GInsure

When the world turned upside down in 2020, GInsure was born to give users access to affordable health and life insurance. With just a few taps, getting insured wasn’t intimidating anymore. It was quick, easy, and right in your pocket. Today, GInsure is your one-stop shop for all insurance needs. From life and health to cars, travel, accidents, and even pets—yes, really, among others! And with premiums starting at just PHP 10 a month, it’s one of the most affordable options out there. With over 28.3 million GInsure policies sold and 7.8 million registered users, GCash is making protection accessible for all.

11. GLife

Since its launch in 2020, GLife has grown into more than a lifestyle mini-program, it is now a full-blown super app within GCash! What started with shopping and food delivery has expanded into a one-stop shop for everything from travel bookings and entertainment to essential services like bill payment, health, and even insurance. With GLife, you can access a world of services without leaving the GCash app. It’s bigger, better, and more convenient than ever!

12. GGives & GLoan

In 2021, GCash took borrowing to the next level with GGives and GLoan. Need that new gadget but don’t want to pay for it all at once? GGives lets you split your payments into easy installments, with select merchants even offering 0% interest! And if you need quick cash, GLoan has you covered with loans up to PHP 125,000. Just a few taps, and boom! Borrowing made simple, straight to your GCash ewallet!

13. GInvest Funds

Ever wanted to invest in the world’s biggest companies but thought it was out of your reach? Not with GInvest! Launched in 2021, GInvest, now called GFunds, allows you to participate in the growth of both local and global companies for as low as PHP 50. Whether you’re eyeing top local corporations or global giants, GInvest makes it easy to start investing with just a few taps. Now anyone can build their investment portfolio without leaving the GCash app!

14. GJobs

What started as a simple job search feature in 2021 has evolved into a comprehensive platform connecting users with employment opportunities. Now, GJobs, powered by PasaJob, helps job seekers by searching for jobs within the GCash app, offering tailored job listings and resources that streamline the hiring process. Now you can even refer friends and family to jobs and earn a referral fee once successfully placed. This feature facilitates employment and supports the growing gig economy, helping Filipinos find work that fits their skills and lifestyle.

15. Global Pay

GCash did not stop at local payments. In 2022, Global Pay took things international! With GCash and Alipay+, cross-border payments became a breeze. Whether you’re shopping online or traveling abroad, GCash turned your phone into a global wallet, accepted worldwide! Keeping things easy no matter where you are.

16. Send Money Protect (Scam Insurance)

With digital threats on the rise, GCash teamed up with Chubb to launch Send Money Protect in 2023. This cyber insurance adds an extra layer of security to every GCash Express Send transfer of up to PHP 15,000 for 30 days, shielding you from scams like social engineering, account takeovers, or online shopping fraud. Now, you can send money with total peace of mind!

17. GStocks PH

Ever thought investing was too complicated? Not with GStocks PH, it isn’t! Launched in 2023 in partnership with AB Capital, GCash brought the stock market to your smartphone. Now, anyone can invest in Philippine stocks straight from the app, no brokers required.. With 692,000 users and a minimum investment as low as PHP 1,000, it’s investing, simplified, and accessible to all.

18. GCrypto

Also, in 2023, GCash dove into the world of cryptocurrency. Buying, selling, and trading crypto became as easy as managing your e-wallet with GCrypto, in partnership with PDAX (Philippine Digital Asset Exchange). The world of digital currencies was now open to everyone, and GCash made it happen, all from your phone.

19. GCash Visa Card

GCash didn’t just stop at e-wallets. In 2023, the GCash Visa Card bridged the gap between digital payments and the real world. Whether shopping online or in physical stores, you can tap into your GCash balance wherever Visa is accepted. No hidden charges, the best forex rates, and accepted in over 200 countries and territories, this card has you covered wherever you go!

20. GCash Overseas

For Filipinos abroad, GCash Overseas was a total game-changer in 2023. Now, Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) and migrants can use GCash even with a non-Philippine SIM. From sending money to paying bills in real-time, GCash keeps you connected to your financial responsibilities back home. Want more control over your money? You can send funds to your family instantly, without service fees, or pay for bills in the Philippines, all from wherever you are in the world.

For 20 years, GCash has been pushing boundaries, but one thing has stayed the same: its mission is to make financial services accessible to every Filipino. From a humble SMS transfer service? to a super app that revolutionized money management, GCash has transformed the way we handle finances—and it’s only the beginning.

These 20 features are just the tip of the iceberg. GCash has even more to offer, with tons of tools and services making life easier every day. As we celebrate two decades with GCash, we can’t wait to see how it will continue shaping the future of finance for the next 20 years and beyond!