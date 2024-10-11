Flashing lights and frustrated fans: Concert etiquette everyone needs to know

Using a gadget’s flash while recording concert videos for long periods can cause eye strain for other concert attendees.

A social media stir quickly erupted when content creator Jen Barangan posted a minute-long video of herself using her phone’s flash at Olivia Rodrigo’s GUTS World Tour on 5 October. Netizens expressed their thoughts on Barangan’s actions, calling her “insensitive” on X (formerly known as Twitter).

“Leave your main character syndrome at home,” one X user commented.

Concert etiquette

A quick look at Barangan’s TikTok post, which has 4.1 million views as of this writing, reveals many criticisms regarding a lack of concert etiquette. Using a phone’s flash not only causes visual discomfort for other concert attendees but also creates a distraction.

“Nakakasilaw at nakaharang din sa view kasi sobrang taas ng kamay (It’s blinding and also blocks the view because the hand is raised too high),” an X user shared. Some also mentioned that phone flashes were more visible than Olivia Rodrigo herself in the photos they took.

Common courtesy suggests that being sensitive to one’s surroundings is key to ensuring that everyone gets to enjoy themselves. Besides, it would be great to let the moment sink in by putting your phone in your pocket — at least for a while — to savor the good feeling. Right?

Apology

The Cebuana content creator posted a brief apology on her Instagram account on 8 October, regarding her actions: “To everyone, I’m so sorry for my actions.” She reposted the same sentiment on her Facebook and TikTok accounts.

However, some questioned Barangan’s sincerity, calling her statement “half-hearted.”

A Reddit user commented, “A non-apologetic ‘apology' — mahirap talaga para sa narcissist ang magpakumbaba (It’s really difficult for a narcissist to be humble).”

Another netizen shared, “‘Di na lang mag-apologize [nang] maayos sa mga naabala [niya]. Ibig sabihin, walang pagsisisi sa ginawa niya (Why can’t she just apologize properly to those she disturbed. It means there’s no remorse for what she did). Meaning, entitled.”

Fans of the former Cebu Pacific Air flight attendant were quick to come to her defense, though. “You were just enjoying the concert. We know you didn’t intend to hurt anyone,” a supporter said.

Concert dos and don’ts

Just as taking accountability for wrong actions is important, taking responsibility for your next actions should also follow. Here are some concert etiquette tips to ensure you don’t cross other people’s boundaries or steal the spotlight (see the pun there?):

Dos:

Make sure to eat before the event. You don’t want to keep going out of your seat to grab a snack, or worse, faint. Remember to drink plenty of fluids, too.

Arrive early. Long queues are expected during concerts, so get there in advance and bring a mini fan with you.

Have fun! Live in the moment!

Don’ts:

Push other people. Be mindful of the space you occupy and how you dance through the night. Make sure you don’t bump into people haphazardly.

Wear impractical clothes. Stylish doesn’t have to mean uncomfortable. Wear something you can move in comfortably.

Be on your phone all the time: While it’s alright to document the concert, make sure to enjoy it without gadgets, as it can be distracting for others.

‘Til the next concert!