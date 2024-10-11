In finding true north, Northern NCR is the best bet.

Developments around the area would greatly benefit the traffic congestion. Boarding planes, trains and automobiles will be most convenient — enabling you to have a hassle-free travel experience whether it would be through commuting, driving, or getting to the airport.

Here are some of the things to be on the lookout for in Northern NCR:

MRT 7: Scheduled to be completed in 2025, the railway transit will start from San Jose del Monte, Bulacan, and end at North Triangle Common Station, Quezon City. It would be within easy reach for residents near Quirino Highway, among others.

Metro Manila Subway: Slated to be fully operational by 2029, this would connect the following cities: Valenzuela, Quezon City, Pasig, Taguig, Parañaque and Pasay. With a branch line to NAIA, the subway will operate as the nation’s second direct airport rail link.