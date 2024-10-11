Choosing the right spot for your home could significantly affect your overall well-being.
In Metro Manila where traffic congestion is a major issue (some people claim that it was actually dubbed the worst in the world), you want to ensure convenience which, could be achieved by having your next home near public infrastructure. Now the tricky part is, knowing the best location in the metro.
In finding true north, Northern NCR is the best bet.
Developments around the area would greatly benefit the traffic congestion. Boarding planes, trains and automobiles will be most convenient — enabling you to have a hassle-free travel experience whether it would be through commuting, driving, or getting to the airport.
Here are some of the things to be on the lookout for in Northern NCR:
MRT 7: Scheduled to be completed in 2025, the railway transit will start from San Jose del Monte, Bulacan, and end at North Triangle Common Station, Quezon City. It would be within easy reach for residents near Quirino Highway, among others.
Metro Manila Subway: Slated to be fully operational by 2029, this would connect the following cities: Valenzuela, Quezon City, Pasig, Taguig, Parañaque and Pasay. With a branch line to NAIA, the subway will operate as the nation’s second direct airport rail link.
North Avenue Grand Central Station: This will be the hub for the LRT Line 1, MRT Line 3 and MRT Line 7, and the nearby Metro Manila Subway. To add, it will also have convenient access to some of NCR’s largest shopping malls such as SM North EDSA and TriNoma Mall.
NLEX Harbor Link Segment 10: This bridges North Luzon Expressway to the Port of Manila and Quezon City. What’s more interesting is that there is possible future access to Cavite from the currently operating Valenzuela–Navotas link.
Skyway Stage 3: This highway links the NLEX and SLEX with access to NAIA via the NAIA Expressway. It starts in Libis, Baesa, and has a possible connection to a future toll road to New Manila International Airport, Bulacan, at that exit.
The New Manila International Airport, also known as “Bulacan International Airpor,” is about 16 kilometers away from the border of Metro Manila. The infrastructure will be linked to NCR via an airport toll road, as well as the North Luzon Expressway and Radial Road 10. Moreover, it will connect to the MRT Line 7 through the MRT-7 Airport Express project.
Given these major infrastructure projects, Novaliches, Quezon City is a strategic location to consider in getting a home in the bustling metro. Once everything is built and interconnected, convenience and accessibility would all the more be better.
SMDC’s Hill Residences is a great pick as it provides access to the main arteries leading to the infrastructures mentioned above. The development leads to Gen. Luis St. an entire 5.7-km stretch lined with schools, banks, and commercial establishments.
The affordability of their units start at P2.3 million for 20-square meters, then P3.2 million for a 28.5 sq. m option, and for a slight increase at P3.7 million, you could score 32.5 square-meters of living space.
At SMDC Hill Residences, 68 percent of your surrounding area is dedicated to open spaces for recreation. Or if you’re not into that, you can simply just admire the view as you take a breather. Amenities include a swimming pool, a covered court, a function area, not to mention 24/7 security and backup power.
Units at SMDC Hill Residences are ready for occupancy.